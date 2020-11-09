This morning a young man robbed a bar, with a grocery store, located in Camacha. The moment was captured by the spaces surveillance cameras and released by the managing partner on social networks.

On his Facebook page, Luís Silva disseminates the video and asks for help from Internet users in order to catch the assailant. The owner also says that the case has already been turned over to the Santa Cruz police.

Cash as well as alcohol was taken in the robbery.

From Jornal Madeira

I don’t think it will be to long before they track down who this is, the camera images are pretty clear.