There is a high chance of possible bad weather this coming Friday and Saturday.

The National Hurrican Center has just issued this warning.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low
pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of
The Azores continue to get gradually better organized. Further
development is expected, and a tropical or subtropical storm will
likely form during the next few days while the system moves eastward
or east-northeastward over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Something to keep a watch on over the coming days. The leading photo is of the storm on Windy.com on Saturday morning 6am.

 
