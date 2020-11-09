The student at Jaime Moniz Secondary School with a family connection to the guardian infected with coronavirus, is also infected with Covid-19.

It should be remembered that the guardian in question had a positive test on the 3rd November, when the whole class, with 23 students, went home in isolation.

“The aforementioned student tested positive. The class will remain in the regime of non-face-to-face classes until otherwise indicated by the health authorities ”, informed the Regional Secretariat of Education this Monday morning.

From Agora Madeira