MADEIRA AIRPORT IS ONE OF THE TWENTY MOST BEAUTIFUL IN THE WORLD

According to the website ‘ncultura’, which compiled a list of the most beautiful airports on an international scale, only one Portuguese appears on the list and it is nothing more, nothing less than Madeira International Airport.

The site chose the airports that stand out for their architectural features, decoration and surroundings, with Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport standing side by side with Changi Airport, Singapore, considered the most beautiful.

Madeira, according to this election, is the 12th most beautiful and is ahead of John F. Kennedy International Airport, USA, and Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates, ranking 15th and 16th. th positions respectively.

Check the list:

Changi Airport, Singapore Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport, France Pakyong Airport, India Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand O’Hare International Airport, USA Marrakech-Menara Airport, Morocco Carrasco International Airport, Uruguay Incheon International Airport, South Korea Ushuaia International Airport – Malvinas Argentinas, Argentina Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan Orlando International Airport, USA Madeira Airport, Portugal Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia Princess Juliana International Airport, Sao Martinho John F. Kennedy International Airport, USA Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates Hamad International Airport, Qatar Denver International Airport, USA Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain Beijing-Daxing International Airport, China

From Jornal Madeira

