MADEIRA AIRPORT IS ONE OF THE TWENTY MOST BEAUTIFUL IN THE WORLD

According to the website ‘ncultura’, which compiled a list of the most beautiful airports on an international scale, only one Portuguese appears on the list and it is nothing more, nothing less than Madeira International Airport.

The site chose the airports that stand out for their architectural features, decoration and surroundings, with Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport standing side by side with Changi Airport, Singapore, considered the most beautiful.

Madeira, according to this election, is the 12th most beautiful and is ahead of John F. Kennedy International Airport, USA, and Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates, ranking 15th and 16th. th positions respectively.

Check the list:

  1. Changi Airport, Singapore
  2. Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport, France
  3. Pakyong Airport, India
  4. Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand
  5. O’Hare International Airport, USA
  6. Marrakech-Menara Airport, Morocco
  7. Carrasco International Airport, Uruguay
  8. Incheon International Airport, South Korea
  9. Ushuaia International Airport – Malvinas Argentinas, Argentina
  10. Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan
  11. Orlando International Airport, USA
  12. Madeira Airport, Portugal
  13. Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia
  14. Princess Juliana International Airport, Sao Martinho
  15. John F. Kennedy International Airport, USA
  16. Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates
  17. Hamad International Airport, Qatar
  18. Denver International Airport, USA
  19. Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain
  20. Beijing-Daxing International Airport, China

From Jornal Madeira

