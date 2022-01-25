FADO SOIREE ON JANUARY 28 AT COLÉGIO DOS JESUÍTAS

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Académica da Madeira, with the seal of UMa, promotes a Fado soiree on the 28th of January, at 9:00 pm, at Colégio dos Jesuítas.

Entry is free.

From Jornal Madeira

