FADO SOIREE ON JANUARY 28 AT COLÉGIO DOS JESUÍTAS
Tobi Hughes·25th January 2022
Madeira News

Académica da Madeira, with the seal of UMa, promotes a Fado soiree on the 28th of January, at 9:00 pm, at Colégio dos Jesuítas. Entry is free.

From Jornal Madeira