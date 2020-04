The last positive case recorded in Madeira, imported from the United Kingdom, affected a young man born in Machico.

Bruna Gouveia, from IASAÚDE, mentions that the family and a colleague who was traveling with him are currently in quarantine, a distance that, of course, also applies to the patient infected with the coronavirus, who remains alone in an alternative room to the one they are in.

Bruna Gouveia stresses that the contacts maintained by the patient were “very reduced”.

