All the surrounding businesses benefit from the small market in the central square

Instead of taking customers away from the permanent establishments located around the central square on Avenida Arriaga, the Carnival Market – or other annual events – serves as a lure to bring more people to the city centre of Funchal. This is at least the belief of the regional secretary for Tourism and Economy, Eduardo Jesus, who this afternoon responded to criticism from traders in the surrounding area, who complain that the Carnival Market is stealing customers from other establishments in the area.

“I think exactly the opposite,” Eduardo Jesus responded. “I think that the business owners in the vicinity of the market – Mercadinho de Carnaval – benefit greatly from the existence of this market because it is a completely extraordinary attraction at this time of year,” he added. The government official sees the temporary installation as a source of attraction for everyone, not just for those who occupy the 24 small houses installed in the Mercadinho de Carnaval. “It means that many people who do not use the establishments, who do not frequent the establishments in this area, start using them because of this additional attraction,” he argued.

For Eduardo Jesus, all the excitement at Placa Central is “a driver of demand” not only for the market stands but for the entire block. He believes that it has the opposite effect to the complaints, concluding that “I am convinced that everyone benefits from this”.

Statements made on the sidelines of the visit, accompanied by the President of the Regional Government, to the Carnival Market.

From Diário Notícias

