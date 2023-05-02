Ambiente carried out the collection of water samples on the coast of Funchal

The Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change issued a statement this afternoon, ensuring that by 2 pm samples of some spots/foams on the coast of Funchal had been collected.

“It appears to be of natural origin, resulting from the activity of living marine organisms, the results of which will be announced as soon as the laboratory analysis is completed”, it can be read.

In the same note, it is made known that the samples collected last Wednesday, April 26th, which were detected by the use of drones to identify these episodes, revealed “absence of fecal contamination, so the origin of the “foams/ stains” were not from sewage.

From Diário Notícias

