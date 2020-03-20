Madeira has 20 positive cases of coronavirus, 4 more than yesterday, just informed IASaúde at the usual press conference to present the covid-19 daily bulletin.

Of these, 13 are women and 7 are men.

Of the new 4 cases registered today, 1 is from the United Kingdom and was already in quarantine at Quinta do Lorde.

Of the 20 cases, only 1 is at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. Four tourists are at the hotel and the rest are at their homes. Who is in the hospital does not need intensive care.

Of the 20 positive cases of Covid-19 in Madeira, 16 of them have an epidemiological link (Lisbon, Holland, United Arab Emirates, Spain and the United Kingdom), and four arise through the local transmission.

The four cases with local transmission from Covid-19, are contacts close to the same case with connection to Spain confirmed yesterday, referring to a family resident in Funchal.