Madeiran rescue association with 40 lifeguards for the bathing season

The Madeiran Association for Sea Rescue (SANAS), which is responsible for monitoring most of Madeira’s beaches, has around 40 lifeguards this year, ensuring that there is no shortage of professionals.

Speaking to Lusa, Commander Ângelo Abreu indicated that SANAS will carry out surveillance on 12 beaches in Madeira, with a total of 14 posts, and has 40 lifeguards, a number he considers sufficient.

“From our side, our needs are met, complete, satisfied”, he pointed out, adding that the number of lifeguards this year is higher than last year, when SANAS had around 35 professionals.

The association would need a minimum of 24 professionals on the beaches, he said, explaining, however, that given the other responsibilities it has, it will also reinforce patrols “outside the supervised area of ​​the beach”.

Most bathing areas open during the month of June, with some beaches already opening their bathing season at the beginning of May, and the majority closing on September 30, indicated Commander Ângelo Abreu.

In Funchal, the main and most populous municipality in Madeira, the responsibility for monitoring beaches and bathing complexes lies with the municipal company Frente Mar, which will receive 25 new lifeguards, who will join the 10 permanent members of the company, according to the local authority.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...