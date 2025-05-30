Accident involving an all-terrain vehicle results in seven injuries in Ponta do Pargo

An off-road tourist vehicle crash resulted in seven injuries at Pedregal, in Ponta do Pargo, this afternoon.

According to what was possible to ascertain from the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, Richard Marques, five people have minor injuries and the remaining two have serious injuries.

DIÁRIO reported that the vehicle is in an inaccessible area, so the rescue is being carried out using ropes. The helicopter was also called.

There are 14 vehicles and 46 operational personnel on site, including the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, Funchal Firefighters (who went with an ambulance), the Regional Medical Emergency Service (SEMER), the Portuguese Red Cross, as well as the Public Security Police.

