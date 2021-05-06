The City Council will extend the ‘Santa Cruz em Flor’ initiative, until June 30th, to beautify Santa Cruz in the month that commemorates the Day of the Council.

The announcement was made by Filipe Sousa, at the weekly chamber meeting that took place this Thursday, May 6th.

The mayor said at the time that he received praise and thanks in a first assessment of the initiative taking place in the municipality.

“True businessmen praise the measure and recognize the return of the initiative, which has given dynamism to the city center”, he underlined.

From Diário Notícias