Second tropical night in Porto Moniz, which yesterday heated up to 30 ºC

Last night in Porto Moniz was tropical again, with the lowest temperature reaching 22.4 ºC. A tropical night – surface air temperature not dropping below 20 ºC – which was also felt in most coastal areas on Madeira Island: São Vicente (21.1 ºC); Santa Cruz/Aeroporto (20.6 ºC); Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (20.5 ºC); Funchal/Lido (20.0 ºC). Significant temperatures contrasted with the cold at altitude, with Pico do Areeiro recording the lowest minimum temperature (6.1 ºC).

The town of Porto Moniz has been in the spotlight with this unseasonable heat, not only due to the mild temperatures during the night, with the temperature oscillating between a minimum of 22.4 ºC and a maximum of 23.5 ºC, but also due to the very significant record that was the extreme maximum temperature recorded yesterday afternoon, Monday, with the thermometer rising to 29.9 ºC.

Also noteworthy is the very strong wind that hit the western tip of Madeira Island yesterday, to the point that gusts of up to 131 km/h were recorded at Ponta do Pargo. It also ‘blew’ above 100 km/h on the north coast, particularly at the meteorological station at Ponta de São Jorge (101.5 km/h).

From Diário Notícias

