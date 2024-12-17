Manuel António calls for early elections and immediate resignation of Miguel Albuquerque

Manuel António Correia, reacts at this moment to the fall of the XV Regional Government, expressing that this is a time of concern, but also of political crisis. Manuel António Correia highlights that the people of Madeira “have serious reasons to be concerned and must be committed to the need to structurally overcome this degrading and discrediting phase of our Autonomy and our Party”.

He says he supports holding early regional elections, to be scheduled “with the necessary delay so that, before them, PSD-Madeira can hold internal elections”.

“I appeal to the President of the Republic to take these circumstances into account when setting the date for the inevitable regional elections, considering the importance of internal decisions within the parties to achieve lasting and stable solutions for the Region”, he emphasizes.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...