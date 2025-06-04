Buses will come to a complete standstill in Madeira on 25th and 26th June

This is an unprecedented measure in the public transport sector in the Region.

The National Union of Drivers and Other Workers (SNMOT) has just confirmed that the announced 48-hour strike in the road transport sector in Madeira, scheduled for the 25th and 26th of June, will include drivers from the three companies: Horários do Funchal, SIGA Rodoeste and CAM – Companhia de Autocarros da Madeira.

Confirmation of this unprecedented decision in the history of public transport in Madeira was given to DIÁRIO by Manuel Oliveira, director of SNMOT.

The decision follows the ultimatum issued on 20 May, when the union demanded a response from the Regional Government to the demands of the Horários do Funchal workers, as well as following the meeting held this morning with ACIF – Madeira Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where the demands of the remaining regional companies in the sector were addressed, which also demand improvements in the working conditions of their workers.

Thus, without any progress in negotiations with both entities, the union fulfilled its promise to move forward with a two-day general strike.

From Diário Notícias

