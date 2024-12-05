The World Solidarity Circus premiere will take place this Friday

The preview of the Solidarity Circus is scheduled for this Friday, at 3 pm, at Cais 8, in Funchal. This is the first session of this initiative that brings together the Portuguese Association of People with Special Needs and the World Circus, as well as NAFRAM – Football Referees’ Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira and the Clube Desportivo Nacional.

“It is a solidarity initiative that, in addition to marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, allows access to a Christmas tradition that is strong in our Region, at a symbolic price of 8 euros, which goes towards the Association’s cause”, says a press release.

The World Circus promises new things for this year. This is a session open to everyone, with the presence of children, the elderly and people with special needs “which will allow them to experience a truly inclusive and festive moment, with the Circus family”.

From Diário Notícias

