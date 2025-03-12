Hole filled with soil causes constraints in Ribeira Brava

A hole in the road, in Sítio das Fontes, is causing traffic problems, a reader told JM, who said that the road has been like this “for more than a week”.

According to the witness, soil was placed over the hole and, yesterday, “a bus almost got stuck there”, as well as a light car.

“The hole is huge,” announces the reader. “The road network in Ribeira Brava is a disgrace,” he adds before informing that there are cases in which locals plant banana trees in the middle of the road, in the area of ​​the holes, as a form of ironic protest.

From Jornal Madeira

