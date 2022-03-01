CARNIVAL DAY WITH PLEASANT TEMPERATURE IN MADEIRA

Although the forecasts point to a lot of cloudiness, the air temperature should be pleasant this Tuesday of Carnival in Madeira.

According to the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, there is a possibility of light showers on the north slope and in the highlands. The wind will be light to moderate from the north/northeast, sometimes blowing strong (up to 40 km/h9 ​​in the high areas. For Funchal, the sky will be very cloudy. As far as the state of the sea is concerned, on the North coast, northwest waves with 3 to 3.5 meters, gradually decreasing to 2.5 to 3 meters. On the South coast, the waves will be from the south quadrant with 1 to 1.5 meters. 18 and 19°C.

