SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING WOMAN IN SÃO VICENTE

The search continues for the woman who disappeared this Monday in São Vicente, in the Montado dos Pessegueiros area.

According to a JM source, around midnight, the teams heard the tourist scream, but were not able to reach her, despite having prolonged the search throughout the night.

Last night, four members of the volunteer firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were involved in this rescue mission, two of the forest police and operatives of the special police unit (UEP).

However, this morning, this corporation revealed to JM that the teams have been reorganized and there are already more elements on the ground.

The woman herself called for help through 112 yesterday.

From Jornal Madeira

