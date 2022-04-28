Bar O Avô to reopen in May?

Thanks to Maurice for sending me this, and trying to help the family get back on their feet, and reopening this little hidden gem in Funchal.

Filipe Gomes, along with Fatima (his mum), the wife of Ricardo Sousa who suddenly passed away in January, are hoping to get the bar open again in May and to keep the memory of Ricardo and his world-beating collection of football scarves alive. The bar holds the world record for the biggest collection of football scarves.

They have cleared a number of debts but still, need to raise some funds to be able to open. Those of you who have been to the bar will remember the larger-than-life Ricardo who welcomed one and all to his bar and was proud of the scarf collection. He also did a lot in helping to keep several young people on the straight and narrow.

Less than €2,000 is now needed. Any funds sent will be repaid in full. If you would like to help please get in touch with me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com, and I will pass your request to Maurice who will send you all the details needed.

Thanks in advance.

Posted 1st January. It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear friend Ricardo Sousa. The “Bar O Vô” will always be known as a crossing point for football fans and lovers. In every scarf, is a happy memory of how much Ricardo loved football. But I loved, above all, to receive well and wholeheartedly. Thank you, Ricardo and see you one day

Like this: Like Loading...