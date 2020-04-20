The commander of the Port of Funchal, Luís Guerreiro Cardoso, advanced the JM that the vessels that arrived at the pier of Porto Moniz, allegedly coming from Câmara de Lobos, are prevented from going out to sea and the fishermen to land.

“Right now, we are in articulation with the health authorities to continue with the investigation process, since they are suspicious behaviors. The boats arrived at the pier are now prevented from going out to sea, as well as fishermen are prevented from coming ashore until the conclusion of the epidemiological investigations ”.

The Maritime Police is at the scene and “took care of the occurrence”, he adds. However, the commander says that “fishermen have already been informed that they cannot leave the boats, they can only do so in an emergency and with the proper authorization from the health authorities. These vessels arrived at Porto Moniz after allegedly leaving Câmara de Lobos even before the start of the sanitary fence, decreed at 00:00 on Sunday.

From Jornal Madeira