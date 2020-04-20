Two new positive cases in Madeira increases the total from 83 to 85 infections, as announced a moment ago at a press conference.

The announcement was made by Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE, who stated that the cases concern one resident in Câmara de Lobos and another in the municipality of Funchal.

Both cases are the result of local transmissions, and both with connection to Câmara de Lobos.

The total number of cases recovered from covid-19 in Madeira rose from 12 to 13, as revealed by Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE.

According to the official, the new case recovered is from a resident on the island of Porto Santo.