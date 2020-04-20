Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health, acknowledged that there were some vessels that left the parish of Câmara de Lobos, but that will be the target of monitoring by the competent authorities.

In that sense, he said that he is already in dialogue with his colleague Teófilo Cunha, who has the authority of the Sea and Fisheries, to identify all those on board the respective vessels.

Pedro Ramos guarantees that they will not be able to return to the parish that is locked down and that they will also not be able to leave the vessel without being subject to an assessment by the health authority.

JM