Seven-day-old baby transported from Madeira to Porto

A newborn baby, just seven days old, had to receive medical care to ensure his survival and was transported from Madeira to Porto Hospital last Friday.

The baby was transported on board the Falcon 50 aircraft, from Squadron 504-Linces, along with a civilian medical team and a medical team from the Air Force Aeromedical Evacuation Unit to ensure health care during the transfer.

The Air Force was activated at 12:00, leaving Transit Aerodrome No. 1, where the squadron is permanently stationed, heading to Madeira Island to carry out the transport, which was not expected to be easy, “since with the small passenger on board they could not exceed 3000 feet of cabin altitude”.

“In this way, once again, the ‘Lynxes’ brought hope to those who needed it, once again carrying out another successful mission in the skies, after four hours of flight”, informed the Portuguese Air Force.

Like this: Like Loading...