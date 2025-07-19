Private helicopter transports materials for construction in Maroços

A private helicopter has been flying over the Maroços area, in the municipality of Machico, today as part of an intervention on a cliff considered dangerous due to the frequent falling of stones and boulders.

The president of the Machico City Council, Ricardo Franco, explained to DIÁRIO that the operation aims to transport heavy materials needed for the construction work, a task that would be extremely difficult for the workers.

The helicopter was hired by the company responsible for the project and should only be on the ground today to ensure the transportation of the equipment.

“The contracted company used a helicopter because the materials involved were heavy and required efficient transportation to ensure the safety and speed of the operation,” said the mayor.

The operation has generated curiosity among residents.

