41 classics are returning to Quinta Magnólia on July 26th and 27th

The 6th edition of ‘Classics at Magnólia’ will take place on July 26th and 27th at Quinta Magnólia. For Miguel Gouveia, of the Madeira Classic Car Club, this event is “a celebration of automotive heritage, history, design, and the passion that unites generations around classic vehicles.”

Featured will be vehicles produced between 1956 and 1959, representing an era of transformation and elegance. The event follows a sustainable approach, so an environmental guide has been created for all visitors.

There will be 41 vehicles on display, including 36 cars and 5 motorcycles. The featured vehicle is a 1959 Cadillac.

The event opens at 10 am on Saturday with various musical performances and other events until 10 pm. On Sunday, July 27th, it opens at 10 am. with gatherings, music, and entertainment. Buses will run from Avenida do Mar and Lido to Quinta Magnólia.

Eduardo Jesus took the opportunity to thank CACM for its commitment to the event, which he says is different from others held in the region and even nationwide, as it is curated in-house. The Regional Secretary of Tourism, Environment, and Culture says the event is the result of meticulous research that ensures the programming reflects the season in question. Sculptor Martim Velosa also contributed to the event with the exhibition.

“These exhibitions have allowed us to understand what the global reality was like,” said Eduardo Jesus.

From Diário Notícias

