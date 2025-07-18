Santa Cruz CROA becomes an Official Collection Center with capacity for 196 animals

The certification process for pet housing in the Municipality of Santa Cruz has been completed. This process was conducted by the Regional Secretariat of Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Regional Directorate of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare. The facility is now known as the Santa Cruz Official Animal Collection Center.

CROA has a maximum capacity of animals and respective species to house, a total of 196 canines and felines: the maximum number of canines is 102; the maximum number of felines is 94, for a total of 154 cells.

From Diário Notícias

