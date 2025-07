A weak earthquake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 1:18 p.m. this Friday, at sea, approximately 230 kilometers north of Madeira. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, the epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

An earthquake is considered weak when its magnitude is between 3.0 and 3.9 degrees, and should not cause damage but may be felt by some people, especially on higher floors.

From Diário Notícias

