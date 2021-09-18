Miguel Albuquerque’s latest assessment of the vaccination rate against Covid-19 is that “by the end of this month Madeira will reach 85%” of inoculation.

The Chief Executive’s estimate was put forward on the sidelines of the inauguration of yet another section of the Via Expresso to São Jorge after having underlined that just yesterday he had a meeting with the Secretary of Health.

“An important goal for the lightening of the measures”, he stressed, adding that quick tests will be carried out for those who want to watch the Flower Festival parade on the stands.

From Diário Notícias