Another link to the island complete.

Several dozen people did not want to miss the inauguration of the expressway section between Ilha / São Jorge and São Jorge rivers.

The contract represents a global investment of 91 million euros and is designed to improve road connections to the north.

The president of the Regional Government said this morning, at the inauguration of the new road section of the express lane that connects the São Jorge and São Jorge rivers, that this work is “a consequence of the work capacity of our men”.

After having covered the entire section on foot, accompanied by his entourage and many people, Miguel Albuquerque also said that this is a project for the development of Madeira, also taking the opportunity to talk about the future.

He highlighted, on the occasion, that there are three factors that, in this post-pandemic, will accelerate the economic recovery of the Region, namely political autonomy, confidence and stability.