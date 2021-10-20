Two cruise ships are already in the port of Funchal this Wednesday

The two cruise ships scheduled for this Wednesday are already docked at the Port of Funchal.

The first to arrive was the ‘Hanseatic Nature’, which came from Porto Santo but still went around Desertas, before docking yesterday at 8pm. The initial stopover was scheduled to be today at 10:00 am, but there was this anticipation.

This expeditionary vessel will carry out a ‘turnaround’ operation, with the disembarkation of 128 of the 158 passengers who came from the Azores to Porto Santo and now here, embarking in Funchal with 99 other passengers.

From Diário Notícias

