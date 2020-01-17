Two PSP agents in the Calheta Squadron staff achieved the status of heroes after the rescue of a young woman who was leaning over the Maloeira Bridge in Calheta and threatening to jump.

The news of the rescue has already reached viral contours, with images of the moment when agents Paulo Baltazar and Gil Lopes are being shared on social networks, a fact that even justified the highlight of the Unified Union of Public Security Police.

The union organization wrote the following on its official page: “It is the recognition of the anonymous citizen who motivates us more and more to help others, and we are where no one else is! Congratulations to Agent Baltazar and Lopes, two great professionals at the Calheta, Madeira, highly recognized and cherished elements of the citizens of Calheta, for their readiness to help others! These are the acts that do not fill us with pride, although poorly recognized by politicians! “