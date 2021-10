It had been a very uncomfortable day today, no breeze this side, very poor air, very hot and very humid.

Two months away from winter and, theoretically, in the middle of autumn, Madeira once again registered an authentic summer day with air temperatures close to 30°C and at sea above 25°C.

The extremes of the maximum temperature on this warm Tuesday were 29.8. C, in Quinta Grande (yesterday it registered 30.1.C) and 25.4. C in sea water in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

