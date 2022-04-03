FLIGHT FROM DENMARK DIVERGES TO PORTO SANTO DUE TO BAD WEATHER AT THE AIRPORT

FLIGHT FROM DENMARK DIVERGES TO PORTO SANTO DUE TO BAD WEATHER AT THE AIRPORTTobi Hughes·3rd April 2022Madeira News Due to bad weather, which is also felt at Madeira International Airport, a flight from Denmark to Funchal had to be diverted to Porto Santo today. So far, this seems to be the first flight to affect operations at Madeira Airport. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related