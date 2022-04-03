FLIGHT FROM DENMARK DIVERGES TO PORTO SANTO DUE TO BAD WEATHER AT THE AIRPORT

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Due to bad weather, which is also felt at Madeira  International Airport, a flight from Denmark to Funchal had to be diverted to Porto Santo today.

So far, this seems to be the first flight to affect operations at Madeira Airport.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: