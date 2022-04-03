‘AIDAnova’ in difficulties to dock in Funchal

The cruise ship ‘AIDAnova’ is trying to enter the Port of Funchal with the help of a tugboat.

At the moment, just after the scheduled time to dock at the port of Funchal (as usual at the north pier), the ship is being helped by the tugboat ‘Ponta do Pargo’, due to the sea conditions.

The ship has a scheduled stopover of 29 hours in Madeira, departing for tomorrow at 23:00.

Launched in August 2018, the ‘AIDAnova’ is a giant 337 meters long, 42 meters wide, 69.3 meters high and 8.8 meters deep. It weighs 183,858 gross tonnage. It has the capacity to carry 6,654 passengers at maximum occupancy and 1,646 crew members, that is, more than 8,000 people on board.

From Diário Notícias

Thankfully the ship docked OK, as seen from the window of my friends property.

