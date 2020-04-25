A student of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Facility of Pharmacy of the University of Lisbon, born in Madeira, developed an online platform for public display of information related to Covid-19 in Portugal.

This is not linked to any public or private entity, starting from an individual initiative and has three pages dedicated to Portugal, one of them with data from the General Directorate of Health, one page for the Autonomous Region of Madeira with data from IA-Saúde and also to the Autonomous Region of the Azores with data from ASR-Azores.

The information provided comes from official sources, with no subjective analysis of existing data being present in any of the graphical representations, but a data treatment that allows analysis by the population of the data in a simple, intuitive and visual way.

The platform also has data on the European and global situation, allowing a look at the situation in general and, in particular, for Portugal and the autonomous regions.

In addition, there is also a section reserved for the effects of Covid-19 in Portugal, also graphically demonstrating the evolution of indicators in the area of ​​unemployment, layoff and casualties due to isolation.

Associated with this project, for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, a social area was created with the objective of disseminating services that can be delivered or carried out at home, thus helping these companies to maintain their functioning, even if conditioned.

The entire project can be consulted at COVID19 Portugal by Crossroads .

Right at the bottom of the website is a graph where you need to press play, very interesting….

From DN