The police have just reported that they have detained a business owner for disobeying pandemic prevention rules. After closing, allegedly, nine people were inside, who “consumed products, including alcoholic beverages, provided by the space.”

The operation took place in the municipality of Santa Cruz, where the PSP detained “a 60-year-old man, for the crime of disobedience to the rules in force in the State of Emergency and in line with the rules issued by the Presidency of the Regional Government of Madeira regarding to establishments’ schedules “, adds the same note.

The manager was also inside the establishment, having been arrested and, after all the procedural steps, he was presented to the Court, having been constituted accused and subject to the Identity and Residence Term.

From Jornal Madeira