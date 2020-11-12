To the 71 cases of local transmission of covid-19, 700 people are connected that the president of the Regional Government guarantees is being controlled by the health authorities.

Miguel Albuquerque, who visited this morning, the covid screening unit at Madeira International Airport again insisted that there is no community but local transmission and rejected, at least for now, the advance of sanitary fences in Funchal and Santa Cruz.

The governor again appealed to university students outside Madeira to take the original test before traveling to Madeira for Christmas, a time that he says will be the most critical. Of the approximately 40 thousand tests carried out in continental territory, more than 100 were positive and no longer came to Madeira.

At Madeira and Porto Santo airports, the Executive expects to spend 20 million by the end of the year.

From Jornal Madeira