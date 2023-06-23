Warm weather with greater risk of fires

The forecast of hot weather for the next few days led to the strengthening of the surveillance system and the fight against rural fires in the mountains. The 86 members of the Forestry Police Corps will be on standby, as well as 42 nature watchers and 10 forest Volunteers. Manuel Filipe, from the Instituto de Florestas, also announces the increase in means and actions to raise awareness among the population.

Remember it is illegal to light fires in the mountains unless in a dedicated barbecue place, which there are in many areas for all to use.

Good weather is on the way, and it’s going to reach 33-35° in some areas on Monday and Tuesday.

