MSC Cruises departing from Funchal between September and November

MSC Cruises has confirmed that the company’s entire fleet of 19 ships will sail during the summer of 2022, offering cruises with the possibility of drinks included on all itineraries.

New for this summer will be an entirely new itinerary with MSC Orchestra with regular departures from Lisbon and with the all-inclusive promotion. There are 11 exclusive 10-night cruises with a unique itinerary aboard the MSC Orchestra departing and arriving in Lisbon between June and October 2022.

The new itinerary includes calls at the ports of Alicante, on the Costa Blanca, Mahon on Menorca, Olbia on the Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in Genoa, Marseille, Malaga and Cádiz, before returning to Lisbon.

There is also the possibility of taking two 5-night mini cruises aboard the MSC Orchestra, departing from Genoa on the 27th of June 2022 towards Lisbon with stops in Marseille, Malaga, and Cádiz; and on the 20th of October, departing the Portuguese capital, for a trip through Mahon and Olbia to Genoa.

Embarkation and disembarkation in Funchal will also be available on board MSC Magnifica, between September and November 2022. The 11-night cruises departing Funchal on 22 September, 3 October will make stops in Malaga, Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​Casablanca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife before returning to Funchal. The 9-night itinerary will depart Madeira on the 14th of October for a trip through Malaga, Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​then return to Funchal. It will also be possible to take a 13-night cruise to and from Funchal, taking passengers to destinations such as Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tanger, Malaga, Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, ​​Casablanca and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...