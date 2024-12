Two men dared to take a risky route yesterday, ignoring the rough seas, on Garajau beach, in an attempt to reach a viewpoint. As a result, they ended up being swept away by the waves.

The first reports what happened sent to JM, “to serve as a warning to people who take risks in Madeira”.

“I almost died, my friend saved me”, he assures, noting that he was hurt “very badly”, but ended up being fine, thanks to his companion.

From Jornal Madeira

