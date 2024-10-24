“Bloom” and other drugs seized in special crime prevention operation by PSP in Estreito

Two men were arrested “in flagrante delicto” by the Public Security Police (PSP), on suspicion of “drug trafficking”. In the PSP operation, two cars and five motorcycles were also seized.

After the operation, the detainees, aged 20 and 28, “awaited presentation for the first judicial interrogation to determine the coercive measures, which will be communicated in due course”.

The arrests were made “during a Special Crime Prevention Operation, authorized by the Public Prosecutor’s Office” and carried out by the Câmara de Lobos Police Division, on October 22 of this year, in the parish of Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, the PSP regional command announced in a statement.

The Criminal Investigation Squads and the Territorial Squad, as well as the Canine Team of the Madeira Detached Force of the Special Police Unit (UEP), were involved in the operation.

In the note, the PSP announces that “several search and seizure warrants were served following investigations that had been ongoing for several months and which included several surveillance actions and other investigative steps that allowed the collection of evidence that will be used in subsequent phases of the process”.

The Police also revealed that in this major operation, among others, the following substances, material and values ​​were seized: 1,638 grams of Bloom – “Alpha PHP”; 10 individual doses of “Cocaine”; 20 individual doses of Heroin”; 6 individual doses of “Hashish”; Various material used in the division, packaging and distribution of the narcotic product.

117,337 Euros were also seized; 2 high-powered cars; 5 high-powered motorcycles and 50 12-gauge rounds of ammunition.

