Thanks to Simon Vine for this great photo.

Madeira never fails to amaze. Juvenile Sperm Whale in Funchal Bay September 15th 2022.

For info, as well as about 10 sperm whales cows & calves, we also saw about 30 pilot whales, mostly cows & calves but there were a couple of big bulls, all basking in the sunshine. A truly magical experience.

