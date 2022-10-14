Fuel prices rise next week in Madeira.

Fuel prices to be charged in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as of next Monday, October 17th, will increase. In gasoline 95 IO the increase reaches 12 cents. In diesel, the increase is 10 cents.

The update of fuel prices for the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) thus follows the generalized trend of rising prices, already occurring on the mainland, and which is due to the price of a barrel of Brent, which serves as a reference for the fixing the values ​​of gasoline and diesel.

At the beginning of October, a barrel of oil was worth around 88 US dollars on the international markets, and it is currently quickly approaching 100 dollars, which translates into an increase of 10 dollars in a week, that is, more than 10% of increase.

Prices in force

10.10.2022 to 10.16.2022

95 IO gasoline – €1,643

Road Diesel – €1,643

Colored and Marked Diesel – €1,283

Next week

10.17.2022 to 10.23.2022

95 IO gasoline – €1,766

Road Diesel – €1,746

Colored and Marked Diesel – €1,377

Like this: Like Loading...