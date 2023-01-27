LOBO MARINHO WITH 7% PRICE INCREASE

New price list includes an increase slightly below inflation and takes effect on the first trip, after Lobo Marinho returns from Viana do Castelo, on February 10th.

The executive director of Porto Santo Line – Transportes Marítimos Lda, and of the Porto Santo Hotels of the Sousa Group (Hotel Torre Praia and Praia Dourada) shared with JM that “it will be an increase below inflation, the index that serves as a reference in the Region , which closed last year at 7.09% and we decided not to follow this figure and we will have a smaller increase. It will be 7.03% for cargo and 7.04% for passengers”.

From Jornal Madeira

