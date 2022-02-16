CMF and Firefighters “on alert” after earthquake this morning

Funchal City Council informs that, so far, no personal or material damage has been recorded following the earthquake recorded this morning of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The Funchal municipality communicates that it continues to be in permanent liaison with the Meteorological Observatory of Funchal of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, with the municipality’s fire brigades – Companhia de Firefighters Sapadores do Funchal and Madeira Volunteer Firefighters -, and the other services of the municipality “are on alert to expedite any necessary and timely response, if necessary”.

From Diário Notícias

