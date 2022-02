Although there are still no official records of damage caused by the magnitude 5.1 (Richter) earthquake that shook the Region, some Madeirans are starting to report damage to their homes.

In this case, a resident of a building in Garajau shared with JM several photos showing cracks in walls and floors.

From Jornal Madeira

We had damage in one of our bedrooms after the one in March, to the ceiling and wall, so will have to have a check when home.

