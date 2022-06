Madeira recorded 8,172 cases of covid-19 in the month of May, informs the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, in its monthly bulletin.

The Region recorded 263 cases per day, on average, 14 deaths in a month and an average of 28 daily admissions.

In all, since the pandemic, Madeira has registered 117,884 positive cases, 285 deaths and 114,867 recovered. In terms of tests, more than two million tests have already been carried out (2,765,120).

From Jornal Madeira

