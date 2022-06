There is an outbreak of covid-19 in the Funchal Prison, in Cancela. At the moment, there are 34 infected inmates, who, despite being asymptomatic, comply with the prophylactic isolation determined by the Regional Health Directorate.

The Directorate-General for Reinsertion and Prison Services explained that these inmates are being monitored by the establishment’s clinical services, enjoying recess in a different period from the other inmates.

