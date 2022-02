The PR 1.3 Vereda da Encumeada pedestrian route (Pico Ruivo-Encumeada) is temporarily closed due to landslides and the consequent collapse of the pavement, informed the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN).

They also warn about the care to be taken when carrying out the recommended walking routes, given that they are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion.

From Diário Notícias

